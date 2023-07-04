Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Bail Petitions Of 11 Accused In May-9 Vandalism Case

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 09:39 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 11 accused, involved in attacking and torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 11 accused, involved in attacking and torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 vandalism.

The court dismissed bail petitions of the accused, Muhammad Zaigham, Huzaifa, Ayaz Talat, Anees Ahmad, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Tanveer, Ali Ahmad, Muhammad Zubair, Usman Akhtar, Salman Kausar and Ali Sohail.

However, the court granted post-arrest bail to 6 accused, Muhammad Farooq, Farhat Abbas, Nabeel Chaudhry, Ghulam Rasheed, Zain Ali, and Aziz Ullah, in the case and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the decision on post-arrest bail petitions of 17 accused, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available record.

The accused had approached the court for relief of bail, saying that all allegations leveled against them were baseless.

They pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail as they had been sent to jail on judicial remand and their custody was no longer required for investigation.

Model Town police had registered the FIR against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and leaders under Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of attacking and torching the PML-N office.

