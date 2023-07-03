Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Bail Petitions Of 5 Accused In Doctor Torture Case

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ATC dismisses bail petitions of 5 accused in doctor torture case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of five accused involved in a case of torturing a doctor at Children's Hospital Lahore.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the petitions of the accused, Khalil Ahmad, Imran Khalil, Kamran, Waleed, and Mian Hussain.

The defence counsel argued before the court that Naseerabad police had registered a case in June 2023 against his clients for allegedly torturing a doctor at Children's Hospital Lahore. He submitted that all allegations levelled against his clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to his clients.

However, a prosecutor opposed the bail petitions and argued that the accused tortured Dr Saad despite the natural death of their patient, a minor girl. He submitted that as a result of torture, Dr Saad suffered nasal fracture.

The counsel for complainant Dr Saad also advanced arguments against post-arrest bail petitions.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, dismissed the bail petitions of the accused.

