ATC dismisses bail petitions of 8 PTI workers in May-9 vandalism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers including Tayyaba Raja and Rubnia Khan in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court dismissed bail petitions of Shehram Mubarak, Qasim Liaqat, Khizar Hayat, Syed Hassan Raza, Shahid Mehmood and Najeeb Ullah besides Tayyaba Raja and Rubina Khan.

However, the court sought further arguments on bail petitions of six PTI workers, including Maqbool Ahmad, Jamil, Imran Nazir, Qasim Ali, Bilal Ahmad and Abdul Hafeez, on the next date of hearing, July 15.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail petitions of the PTI workers and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.