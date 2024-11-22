Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Bail Plea Of Mehmoodur Rasheed In 6 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in six cases related to May-9 incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in six cases related to May-9 incident.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the PTI leader’s post-arrest bail applications and announced the decision after completion of arguments by both parties.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel requested the court to grant bail to his client in six of the May 9 cases. However, the prosecution opposed the bail applications, stating that Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was not only involved in the planning of the May 9 riots but was also physically present at the time of the incidents. The prosecution requested the court to dismiss the applications.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed had approached the court for bail in six cases, including the torching of Shadman Police Station and the attack on Askari Tower.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Station May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

16 seconds ago
 Handicraft exhibition held

Handicraft exhibition held

2 minutes ago
 Punjab's economic stability means national growth: ..

Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president

18 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expr ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..

19 seconds ago
 Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

3 minutes ago
 Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

3 minutes ago
CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

3 minutes ago
 CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio viru ..

CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio virus resurgence

3 minutes ago
 Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

3 minutes ago
 PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole dea ..

PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother

9 minutes ago
 Arts council plans month-long celebrations

Arts council plans month-long celebrations

39 minutes ago
 8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting ..

8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan