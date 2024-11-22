ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in six cases related to May-9 incident

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the PTI leader’s post-arrest bail applications and announced the decision after completion of arguments by both parties.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel requested the court to grant bail to his client in six of the May 9 cases. However, the prosecution opposed the bail applications, stating that Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was not only involved in the planning of the May 9 riots but was also physically present at the time of the incidents. The prosecution requested the court to dismiss the applications.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed had approached the court for bail in six cases, including the torching of Shadman Police Station and the attack on Askari Tower.