ATC dismisses bail pleas of four lawyers involved in IHC rampage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday rejected the post arrest bail petitions of four lawyers involved in Islamabad High Court (IH)'s ambush.

Prosecutor Mian Aamer Sultan Goraya opposed the bail petitions and said that there was no need of arguments in this case. We have been taught to be 'respectful' in bar, he said, adding that honor of courts was top priority for the fraternity.

He contended that the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections applied in this case. He, however, said that ATA sections would be viewed at trial stage.

He prayed the court to turn down the bail petitions.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the post arrest bail petitions of four accused lawyers including Naveed Malik, Zafar Ali, Nazia Bibi and Shoaib Sheikh.

Their counsel argued that this court had to view that whether 7 ATA section could be applied in this case in light of top court's instructions.

He read out the first information report against his clients and questioned that whether the lawyers were terrorists.

Lawyer Sohail Akber Chaudhry stated that how the lawyers who were not present on the scene could be named in case and arrested. He prayed the court to order for the release of the arrested lawyers.

Chaudhry Shafqaat Advocate stated that they apologized on the unfortunate incident in IHC. When the lawyers reached the IHC CJ's chamber the court of chief justice was not started.

Sheikh Khizar Rasheed Advocate said that the name of Nazia Bibi was also included in FIR when she was already sick. He prayed the court to exclude her name from FIR, adding that the lawyers didn't entered the chief justice block with pre-planning of attack.

After this, the court reserved the judgment and later dismissed the case.