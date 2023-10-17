Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's Bail Plea

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 06:23 PM

ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed a post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of attacking the Shadman police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed a post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of attacking the Shadman police station.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of the PTI leader.

Earlier, a prosecutor opposed the bail petition. He submitted that Dr Yasmin Rashid was again on physical remand after addition of new offences to the case. He argued that the bail petition was not maintainable in this situation.

Subsequently, the court agreed with the stance of the prosecutor and dismissed the bail petition for being ineffective.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had filed the bail petition, submitting that she had been sent to jail on judicial remand and her custody was no longer required for investigations. She pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to her.

The police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Shadman police station during the May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Jail Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali direc ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali directs varsities to appoint visual ..

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz to restore the dignity of vote: Khawaja Muha ..

Nawaz to restore the dignity of vote: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

6 minutes ago
 PML-N's vision is progress & prosperity: Amir Muqa ..

PML-N's vision is progress & prosperity: Amir Muqam

10 minutes ago
 Xi welcomes 'dear friend' Putin to Beijing

Xi welcomes 'dear friend' Putin to Beijing

10 minutes ago
 25 held, 15 shops sealed in operation against prof ..

25 held, 15 shops sealed in operation against profiteers

10 minutes ago
 TEPA given new targets for resource generation

TEPA given new targets for resource generation

10 minutes ago
Fujairah Ruler receives Jamal Al Suwaidi

Fujairah Ruler receives Jamal Al Suwaidi

44 minutes ago
 UAE a strong supporter of multilateral trade syste ..

UAE a strong supporter of multilateral trade system: WTO Chief Economist to WAM

44 minutes ago
 'Look Africa' a good initiative by Pakistan govt, ..

'Look Africa' a good initiative by Pakistan govt, says Nigerian HC

30 minutes ago
 Economy experts call on governments to ‘think be ..

Economy experts call on governments to ‘think beyond GDP, redefine concept of ..

1 hour ago
 PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National Universi ..

PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National University

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan