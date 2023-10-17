An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed a post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of attacking the Shadman police station

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of the PTI leader.

Earlier, a prosecutor opposed the bail petition. He submitted that Dr Yasmin Rashid was again on physical remand after addition of new offences to the case. He argued that the bail petition was not maintainable in this situation.

Subsequently, the court agreed with the stance of the prosecutor and dismissed the bail petition for being ineffective.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had filed the bail petition, submitting that she had been sent to jail on judicial remand and her custody was no longer required for investigations. She pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to her.

The police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Shadman police station during the May-9 violence.