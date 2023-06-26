Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's Bail Plea Over Non-prosecution

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 11:28 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of blocking roads near Sherpao bridge and delivering provocative speech, over non-prosecution

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan dismissed the bail petition after counsel for Dr Yasmin Rashid failed to appear before the court.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had approached the court for grant of post-arrest bail in the case after the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

Sarwar Road police had registered the case against the PTI leader and others under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act for blocking roads near Sherpao bridge and delivering provocative speech, during May-9 vandalism.

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar adjourned hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by Dr Yasmin Rashid in three cases, Askari Tower attack, setting police vehicles on fire in Gulberg and vandalism at the PML-N office in Model Town. The court directed counsel to advance more arguments on the next date of hearing.

