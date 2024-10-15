ATC Dismisses Interim Bail Of 5 Accused In May-9 Violence Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 06:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the interim bail of five accused, involved in cases registered by Kasur police in connection with the May 9 riots, due to non-appearance.
The court dismissed the interim bail of the accused, including Farooq-e-Azam, Muhammad Tariq, and Muhammad Altaf, for failing to appear after the expiry of their interim bail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the accused. Kot Radha Kishan and Raja Jang police had registered cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the accused on charges of vandalism during the May 9 riots.
