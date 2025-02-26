ATC Dismisses Interim Bail Of Asad Umar In May-9 Violence Cases
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in three cases related to the May 9 riots
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill revoked Asad Umar's interim bail after he failed to appear in court following its expiry.
During the proceedings, Advocate Rana Mudassir Umar, representing Asad Umar, informed the court that his client was suffering from flu and fever and requested a one-day exemption from attendance.
However, the court denied the request and dismissed the bail.
It is pertinent to mention here that the former minister remained absent from the court at many previous hearings.
Asad Umar had filed pre-arrest bail petitions in cases involving attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of Shadman Police Station.
