Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Interim Bail Of Asad Umar In May-9 Violence Cases

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM

ATC dismisses interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 violence cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in three cases related to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar in three cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill revoked Asad Umar's interim bail after he failed to appear in court following its expiry.

During the proceedings, Advocate Rana Mudassir Umar, representing Asad Umar, informed the court that his client was suffering from flu and fever and requested a one-day exemption from attendance.

However, the court denied the request and dismissed the bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former minister remained absent from the court at many previous hearings.

Asad Umar had filed pre-arrest bail petitions in cases involving attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of Shadman Police Station.

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28

1 minute ago
 Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

16 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

46 minutes ago
 Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity con ..

Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records i ..

CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari

2 minutes ago
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this ..

Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thin ..

Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched

2 minutes ago
 West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed i ..

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief

48 minutes ago
 New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

16 minutes ago
 Hamas official says no public ceremony for handove ..

Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan