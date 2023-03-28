ATC dismisses interim bail of Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Farrukh Habib and Asad Umar, in a case registered under charges of vandalism, violence against the police and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Farrukh Habib and Asad Umar, in a case registered under charges of vandalism, violence against the police and others.

However, the court extended interim bail of PTI leaders, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Zubair Niazi, till April 7 in the same case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petitions of the PTI leaders. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Zubair Niazi appeared before the court, during the proceedings.

Asad Umar's counsel submitted an application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day.

He submitted that Asad Umar went to Islamabad to join investigations of another case.

However, the court did not allow the application and dismissed interim bail of Asad Umar.

The court also dismissed interim bail of PTI leader Farrukh Habib over non-prosecution.

The court ordered Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Zubair Niazi to join the investigations and extended their interim bail till April 7.

The Shadman police had booked the PTI leaders for vandalism, committing violence and others.