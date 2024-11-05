Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Interim Bail Of PTI MPA Over Non-appearance In 3 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas in three cases due to his non-appearance.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petitions of Hafiz Farhat Abbas in connection with a case involving the torching of police vehicles in Zaman Park and two other cases related to the May 9 riots.

During the proceedings, the MPA's counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day.

However, the court expressed annoyance, noting that the accused had been absent in many previous hearings. Subsequently, the court dismissed the MPA’s bail petitions due to his non-appearance.

