LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday dismissed the post arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence.

However, the court adjourned hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in three other cases related to May-9 violence and sought arguments from the parties on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on four bail petitions filed by the PTI leader.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed had filed post-arrest bail petitions in four cases, including torching of police vehicles, attacking Shadman Police Station and burning a container at Kalma Chowk.