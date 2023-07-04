Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Parvez Elahi's Bail Plea In Police Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 08:48 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed as inadmissible a bail petition of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case of attacking police during a raid at his house

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of the former chief minister.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer submitted how the case record could be presented as Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had not been arrested in the matter yet.

At this stage, a prosecutor argued that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi"s post arrest bail petition was premature. He submitted that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested and sent to jail on judicial remand in other cases but he had not been arrested and investigated in this matter yet.

He argued that no accused could move post-arrest bail until he was arrested and sent to jail on judicial remand in the case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, agreed with the stance of the prosecution and dismissed as inadmissible the bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Ghalib Market police had registered a case against 50 persons under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 on charges of attempted murder, rioting and assaulting government officials. The FIR stated that the police team was attacked with petrol bombs, stones, and batons, during a raid at Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's house.

