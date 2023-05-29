An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah's medical examination and a meeting with her family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah's medical examination and a meeting with her family.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the application filed for the purpose.

Earlier, applicant's counsel Sameer Khosa argued before the court that Khadija Shah's family was not being allowed to meet her after the arrest. He pleaded with the court to allow Khadija's family to meet her in jail. He also pleaded with the court to seek a medical report of the PTI activist from the jail authorities.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, reserved its verdict on the application.

Later, the court announced the verdict and dismissed the application.

On May 24, the court had sent Khadija Shah to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore , during May-9 riots.

Khadija Shah, a fashion designer, the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah, surrendered herself to the police on May 23 after remaining in hiding for days.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.