UrduPoint.com

ATC Dismisses Plea For Khadija Shah's Medical, Family Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 08:36 PM

ATC dismisses plea for Khadija Shah's medical, family meeting

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah's medical examination and a meeting with her family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah's medical examination and a meeting with her family.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the application filed for the purpose.

Earlier, applicant's counsel Sameer Khosa argued before the court that Khadija Shah's family was not being allowed to meet her after the arrest. He pleaded with the court to allow Khadija's family to meet her in jail. He also pleaded with the court to seek a medical report of the PTI activist from the jail authorities.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, reserved its verdict on the application.

Later, the court announced the verdict and dismissed the application.

On May 24, the court had sent Khadija Shah to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore , during May-9 riots.

Khadija Shah, a fashion designer, the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah, surrendered herself to the police on May 23 after remaining in hiding for days.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Jail Road May Family From Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE-India Business Forum discusses investment oppo ..

UAE-India Business Forum discusses investment opportunities

7 minutes ago
 Police conduct 2,800 search operations in 2023

Police conduct 2,800 search operations in 2023

59 seconds ago
 Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre resumes Dual Theater ..

Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre resumes Dual Theater Festival

7 minutes ago
 WITH A STAR-STUDDED MEGA CELEBRATION FOR ITS 23RD ..

WITH A STAR-STUDDED MEGA CELEBRATION FOR ITS 23RD EDITION AT YAS ISLAND, ABU DHA ..

8 minutes ago
 Under the directives of Mansour bin Zayed, ADAFSA ..

Under the directives of Mansour bin Zayed, ADAFSA launches &#039;Fodder Market&# ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Czech Republic Defence Industr ..

UAE participates in Czech Republic Defence Industry Exhibition

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.