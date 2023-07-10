ATC dismisses post-arrest bail petition of former MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Rubina Jamil in a case of setting police vehicles on fire, during May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Rubina Jamil in a case of setting police vehicles on fire, during May-9 vandalism.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict on the bail petition of the former MNA after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the former MNA was involved in many cases related to May-9 vandalism. He claimed that Rubina Jamil and others set police vehicles on fire near Rahat Bakery in the Cantt area and solid evidence was also available.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case of setting police vehicles on fire in Cantt area near Rahat Bakery.