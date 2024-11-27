ATC Dismisses PTI Founder's Bail Applications In May-9 Riot Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail applications filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in eight cases related to the May 9 riots
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill announced the reserved verdict on the bail applications, which had been held for decision earlier in the day after the completion of arguments by both parties.
In his final arguments, the PTI founder's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that his client was behind bars when the May 9 incidents occurred. He requested the court to grant bail to his client.
However, Special Prosecutor Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan opposed the bail applications.
He submitted that sensitive installations were attacked on May 9 under a conspiracy allegedly planned on May 7. He claimed that the PTI founder had masterminded the conspiracy and was responsible for all actions carried out as part of it. He urged the court to dismiss the bail applications.
Subsequently, after hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision. Later, upon announcing the verdict, the court dismissed the bail applications.
The PTI founder had filed bail applications in eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and the torching of the Shadman Police Station.
