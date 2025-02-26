Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s Bail Petitions Due To Non-prosecution

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:38 PM

ATC dismisses Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail petitions due to non-prosecution

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases related to the May 9 incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases related to the May 9 incidents.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed dismissed the bail petitions due to non-prosecution, as Qureshi’s counsel repeatedly failed to appear for arguments despite multiple opportunities.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had filed post-arrest bail petitions in cases related to the torching of a container near National Park Gulberg and delivering provocative speeches and committing vandalism at Sherpao Bridge during the May 9 violence.

Recent Stories

Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery

Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery

2 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Senator

2 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28

26 minutes ago
 Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues ..

Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..

14 minutes ago
 Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- ..

Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects

16 minutes ago
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, co ..

Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker

14 minutes ago
 DG RDA directs authorities to improve city infrast ..

DG RDA directs authorities to improve city infrastructure

3 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail petiti ..

ATC dismisses Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail petitions due to non-prosecution

3 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

56 minutes ago
 Meeting of senate’s committee of maritime affair ..

Meeting of senate’s committee of maritime affairs held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan