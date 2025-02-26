ATC dismisses Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail petitions due to non-prosecution

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases related to the May 9 incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases related to the May 9 incidents.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed dismissed the bail petitions due to non-prosecution, as Qureshi’s counsel repeatedly failed to appear for arguments despite multiple opportunities.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had filed post-arrest bail petitions in cases related to the torching of a container near National Park Gulberg and delivering provocative speeches and committing vandalism at Sherpao Bridge during the May 9 violence.