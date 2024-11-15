ATC dismisses two bail applications of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh as withdrawn

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed two pre-arrest bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore president Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh in cases related to May-9 riots, for being withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed two pre-arrest bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore president Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh in cases related to May-9 riots, for being withdrawn.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail applications of PTI Lahore president in five cases related to the May 9 riots. The PTI Lahore president also appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.

The police presented a report from the joint investigation team (JIT), in which Imtiaz Sheikh was declared guilty in the Askari Tower attack case but innocent in two other cases related to the burning of Shadman police station and police vehicles in Zaman Park, indicating that his arrest was not required in these cases.

Following this finding, Sheikh's counsel sought permission to withdraw his client's bail applications in the two cases where he was deemed innocent.

The court subsequently dismissed these applications as withdrawn. However, the court gave the PTI Lahore president a final opportunity to cooperate in the investigations of two cases related to the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House, after the JIT report revealed that Sheikh failed to participate in investigations for these cases. If he does not comply, his bail application will be decided based on the current records, the court cautioned, while extending his interim bail in three cases until November 29.