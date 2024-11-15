ATC Dismisses Two Bail Applications Of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh As Withdrawn
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 09:47 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed two pre-arrest bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore president Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh in cases related to May-9 riots, for being withdrawn
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed two pre-arrest bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore president Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh in cases related to May-9 riots, for being withdrawn.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail applications of PTI Lahore president in five cases related to the May 9 riots. The PTI Lahore president also appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.
The police presented a report from the joint investigation team (JIT), in which Imtiaz Sheikh was declared guilty in the Askari Tower attack case but innocent in two other cases related to the burning of Shadman police station and police vehicles in Zaman Park, indicating that his arrest was not required in these cases.
Following this finding, Sheikh's counsel sought permission to withdraw his client's bail applications in the two cases where he was deemed innocent.
The court subsequently dismissed these applications as withdrawn. However, the court gave the PTI Lahore president a final opportunity to cooperate in the investigations of two cases related to the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House, after the JIT report revealed that Sheikh failed to participate in investigations for these cases. If he does not comply, his bail application will be decided based on the current records, the court cautioned, while extending his interim bail in three cases until November 29.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third day
People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal Chaudhary
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for fostering closer cultural ties betw ..
SC clubs all cases of lady health workers
FIA nabs nine passengers at Multan Airport
PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing parliamentary role: Irfan
CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blocked or unethical content
Delegation from National Defence University, Saudi Arabia visits NUST
Global stocks struggle after Fed signals slower rate cuts
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi discusses various issues of KP w ..
Senator Rubina Khalid emphasizes transparency in funds transfer to women
Atta Tarar calls for culture driven climate actions at high-level ministerial di ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal Chaudhary4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for fostering closer cultural ties between Sindh, UK4 minutes ago
-
SC clubs all cases of lady health workers4 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs nine passengers at Multan Airport20 minutes ago
-
PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing parliamentary role: Irfan29 minutes ago
-
CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blocked or unethical content29 minutes ago
-
Delegation from National Defence University, Saudi Arabia visits NUST22 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi discusses various issues of KP with Chairman Wapda22 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid emphasizes transparency in funds transfer to women22 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar calls for culture driven climate actions at high-level ministerial dialogue in Baku22 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec 31: health minister2 hours ago