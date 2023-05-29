UrduPoint.com

ATC Disposes Of Bail Petitions Of 40 PTI Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 11:28 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday disposed of as withdrawn bail petitions of 40 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of damaging public and private properties, during May-9 riots

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail petitions of 40 PTI workers including Shahid Masood.

During the proceedings, the police presented a report about investigations, in compliance with the previous court orders. The police submitted that it proved that the matter did not attract sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, therefore, the sections had been removed from the case.

At this, the petitioners' counsel sought permission to withdraw the bail petitions in the light of the police report.

Subsequently, the court disposed of as withdrawn bail petitions of the PTI workers.

The court had granted pre-arrest interim bail to the PTI workers, who approached the court after registration of a case by Khudian Police Station, Kasur, on charges of damaging public and private properties.

