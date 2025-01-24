ATC Disposes Of Bail Pleas Of 11 PTI Workers In Jinnah House Attack Case
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday disposed of pre-arrest bail applications of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, as withdrawn, in the Jinnah House attack case.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing on the bail applications of the accused, who also appeared following the expiry of their interim bail.
During the hearing, DSP Legal Javed Asif informed the court that the arrest of the accused was not required in the Jinnah House attack case.
In response, the counsel for the accused sought permission to withdraw their clients' bail applications, which the court accepted.
Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail applications of the accused, Muhammad Ali Asghar, Saeed Jan, Ibrar Zahid, Muzammal Masood, Gulraiz Iqbal, Muneeb Aleem, Malik Taimur Azeem, Anas Aslam, Raja Shahzad, Gul Zaman and Anam Shaukat, as withdrawn.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's mercy appeal rejected in US: IHC told7 minutes ago
-
Doctors being given interest-free loans: health minister7 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police capture 9 criminals7 minutes ago
-
ATC disposes of bail pleas of 11 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case7 minutes ago
-
DC Central’s visit to check prices of essential commodities17 minutes ago
-
Court awards 9 years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler17 minutes ago
-
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus18 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across Pakistan: PMD27 minutes ago
-
170 vehicles of tinted classes removed in Quetta27 minutes ago
-
Necessary steps underway to provide clean environment to Lahorites27 minutes ago
-
Alia Hamza moves IHC for cases details27 minutes ago
-
Minister directs steps to address staff shortage in colleges37 minutes ago