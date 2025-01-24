ATC disposes of bail pleas of 11 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday disposed of pre-arrest bail applications of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, as withdrawn, in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing on the bail applications of the accused, who also appeared following the expiry of their interim bail.

During the hearing, DSP Legal Javed Asif informed the court that the arrest of the accused was not required in the Jinnah House attack case.

In response, the counsel for the accused sought permission to withdraw their clients' bail applications, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail applications of the accused, Muhammad Ali Asghar, Saeed Jan, Ibrar Zahid, Muzammal Masood, Gulraiz Iqbal, Muneeb Aleem, Malik Taimur Azeem, Anas Aslam, Raja Shahzad, Gul Zaman and Anam Shaukat, as withdrawn.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.