ATC disposes of bail pleas of Uzma, Aleema in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday disposed of pre-arrest bail applications of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, as withdrawn in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the hearing on the bail applications of the sisters, who also appeared in court following the expiry of their interim bail.

During the proceedings, DSP Javed Asif informed the court that investigations had been completed to the extent of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, and their arrest was not required in the case.

In response, both sisters sought the court’s permission to withdraw their bail applications, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail applications as withdrawn.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan in another case related to the October 5 protest until February 26 and ordered the police to complete investigation of the case.

The Shafiqabad police had registered case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of inciting anarchy and causing disturbances to law and order in response to a protest call by PTI on October 5, 2024.