ATC Drops Terrorism Charges Against 77 TLP Leaders, Workers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:11 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dropped terrorism charges from a vandalism case involving 77 leaders and workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and ordered the transfer of the case to a sessions court for further proceedings
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dropped terrorism charges from a vandalism case involving 77 leaders and workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and ordered the transfer of the case to a sessions court for further proceedings.
ATC Judge Irfan Haider announced the decision while accepting an application filed by the accused seeking the removal of charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).
During the hearing, the defence counsel argued that the police had included terrorism charges in the case whereas it did not fall under the purview of the ATA, citing the prosecution’s failure to produce key evidence — including medical reports of the injured police officials and documentation of the damaged vehicles.
The court, agreeing with the defence, ruled that the case did not merit terrorism charges and directed all accused to appear before the sessions court on April 30 for the next hearing.
The case was originally registered by the Kot Lakhpat police in 2021. Prominent TLP figures, including Hafeezullah Jan, Ahmad Raza Butt, Shahid Butt, Qalb Ameer, Sheikh Saleem, Abu Bakr, and Abrar Afzal, were among those nominated in the FIR.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United
China introduces 10G broadband internet service
Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB
ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers
Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army
Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU
10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army6 minutes ago
-
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU9 minutes ago
-
10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia6 minutes ago
-
PM concerned over earthquake news in Turkiye, offers all possible assistance6 minutes ago
-
Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs10 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot inspects Begowala police station4 minutes ago
-
Culture of humanity, brotherhood can help overcome problems: Prof Wali Mutazammil4 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwean delegation visits KU, discusses faculty, student exchange program4 minutes ago
-
DPO Gujrat holds open court4 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits man in terror financing, hate material distribution case4 minutes ago