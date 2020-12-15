UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Extend Physical Remand Of Accused In ASI's Murder Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

ATC extend physical remand of accused in ASI's murder case

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Khairpur on Tuesday extended the physical remand of accused for two days involved in murder case of Assistant Sub Inspector Bilal Wasaan.

The accused Sarfaraz Rajput, his father Zahid Hussain Rajput and Syed Saqlain Shah were produced before the court of ATC judge Inam Ali Malik by the investigation officer Sub Inspector, Zulfiqar Qureshi.

The IO sought 14-days physical remand of the accused for further investigation and for arrest of three other unidentified co-accused.

The ATC judge however extended the remand of accused for two more days.

Related Topics

Murder Khairpur Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

11 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

26 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.