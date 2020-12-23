UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Extends 14 Days Remand Of ASI Murder Case's Accused

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

ATC extends 14 days remand of ASI murder case's accused

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Khsirpir, had extended physical remind of accused for 14 days in the murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bilal Wassan in Khairpur on Wednesday.

Police had requested the judge to extend physical remand of the accused Sarfaraz Rajput, his father Zahid Hussain Rajput and Syed Saqlain Shah for 14 days to investigate and get information about whereabouts of three unidentified co-accused ominated in the First Information Report.

The defence counsels argued that the police was torturing their clients toimplicate three specific persons, whose Names were given by the police.

Jude ATC granted physical remand of the accused for 14 more days.

Related Topics

Murder Police Khairpur Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

25 minutes ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

40 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

40 minutes ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.