SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Khsirpir, had extended physical remind of accused for 14 days in the murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bilal Wassan in Khairpur on Wednesday.

Police had requested the judge to extend physical remand of the accused Sarfaraz Rajput, his father Zahid Hussain Rajput and Syed Saqlain Shah for 14 days to investigate and get information about whereabouts of three unidentified co-accused ominated in the First Information Report.

The defence counsels argued that the police was torturing their clients toimplicate three specific persons, whose Names were given by the police.

Jude ATC granted physical remand of the accused for 14 more days.