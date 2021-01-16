UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Extends 2 Day Physical Remand Of Double Murder Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 08:14 PM

ATC extends 2 day physical remand of double murder accused

Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad on Saturday extended physical remand of member provincial assembly Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Zaman, accused in a double murder case, for two more day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad on Saturday extended physical remand of member provincial assembly Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Zaman, accused in a double murder case, for two more day.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police Hazara presented the accused before ATC judge on completion of four days remand and requested for extending remand period to complete investigation.

MPA Faisal Zaman was nominated in the murder case of provincial deputy general secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend councilor Sardar Gul Nawaz.

Earlier, the accused was on bail before arrest. Police arrested the accused when during investigation a murder suspect informed that he gunned down the deceased on the instructions of the accused who promised to pay him Rs two million.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Terrorist Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Abbottabad Provincial Assembly Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

3-day Women Squash championship to start on Jan 17 ..

2 minutes ago

12 kite sellers arrested, 1800 kites confiscated

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs seizes contraband items worth ove ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.