ATC extends 2 day physical remand of double murder accused

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad on Saturday extended physical remand of member provincial assembly Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Zaman, accused in a double murder case, for two more day.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police Hazara presented the accused before ATC judge on completion of four days remand and requested for extending remand period to complete investigation.

MPA Faisal Zaman was nominated in the murder case of provincial deputy general secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend councilor Sardar Gul Nawaz.

Earlier, the accused was on bail before arrest. Police arrested the accused when during investigation a murder suspect informed that he gunned down the deceased on the instructions of the accused who promised to pay him Rs two million.