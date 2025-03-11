ATC Extends Azam Swati’s Interim Bail In May 9 Cases Until April 15
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 09:34 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in five May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, until April 15
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which Swati appeared before the court as his interim bail expired.
During the proceedings, DSP Legal Javed Asif requested additional time to present case records, informing the court that key documents, including those related to Jinnah House, had been sent to the Supreme Court and were currently unavailable for submission.
Responding to a court inquiry, Asif stated that the Supreme Court was reviewing the approval of bail for 60 accused individuals and would conduct hearings in April.
At this stage, the investigating officer informed the court that the investigation had been completed and that Swati had been found guilty in the cases.
Following the arguments, the court extended Swati’s interim bail until April 15 and adjourned further proceedings.
