ATC Extends Azam Swati’s Interim Bail In May 9 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 08:07 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in five May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, until May 13
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025)
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which Swati appeared before the court as his interim bail had expired.
During the proceedings, a prosecutor sought time to present the case records, informing the court that key documents — including those related to Jinnah House — had been sent to the Supreme Court in connection with the bail hearings of other accused individuals and were currently unavailable for submission. He assured the court that the records would be submitted soon in response to a court query.
Following the arguments, the court extended Swati’s interim bail until May 13 and adjourned further proceedings.
