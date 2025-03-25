ATC extends bail of PTI lraders in protest case; next hearing set for May 5

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday prolonged interim bail until May 5 for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) leaders, including Bushra Bibi, Shehryar Afridi and Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Raoof Hasan and others linked to cases stemming from protests on November 26.

Hearing the case, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain also exempted several defendants from mandatory appearances during ongoing investigations.

During today’s hearing, Bushra Bibi’s lawyers, Ansar Kiani and Shamsa Kiani, requested exemptions for her from court appearances and investigative proceedings. The court approved the plea, extending her interim bail in seven cases registered under anti-terrorism laws.

These cases were filed at multiple police stations, including Aabpara, Secretariat, Tarnol, Ramna, Margalla, and Karachi Company.

The court similarly extended bail until May 5 for Salman Akram Raja, Zartaj Gul, Aliya Hamza, and Kanwal Shozab, approving their exemption requests. Other prominent figures, such as Shehryar Afridi, Raoof Hasan, and Sher Afzal Marwat, also saw their bail periods extended in cases tied to the November protests.

Defendants Mishaal Yousafzai, Nadeem Khattak, Falak Naz Chitrali, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Umair Niazi, Taimoor Jhagra, Ali Zaman, and Abdul Latif and others were granted the same relief. Most cases against them were registered at Ramna, Tarnol, and Kohsar police stations.