ATC Extends Fawad Chaudhry’s Interim Bail In May 9 Riots Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riots cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases related to the May 9 riots until May 16.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

However, Fawad's counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. He stated that Fawad Chaudhry was in Islamabad to attend proceedings in other cases before the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, the court allowed the exemption application and extended Fawad Chaudhry's interim bail until May 16. The court further directed Fawad Chaudhry's counsel to present arguments on the bail applications at the next hearing, as the investigation in the cases had been completed.

The former minister had secured interim bail in five cases related to the May 9 riots, including three cases concerning the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

