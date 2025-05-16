ATC Extends Fawad Chaudhry’s Interim Bail In May 9 Riots Cases Until June 23
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases related to the May 9 riots until June 23.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.
However, Fawad's counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day.
Subsequently, the court allowed the exemption application and extended Fawad Chaudhry's interim bail until June 23. The court further directed Fawad Chaudhry's counsel to present arguments on the bail applications at the next hearing, as the investigation in the cases had been completed.
The former minister had secured interim bail in five cases related to the May 9 riots, including three cases concerning the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riots cases until June 236 minutes ago
-
LHC orders immediate action to prevent water wastage across Punjab26 minutes ago
-
Nation proud of sacrifices of its brave soldiers: President36 minutes ago
-
Senator Danesh lauds armed forces, highlights Pakistan’s commitment to minority rights amid region ..46 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations across Punjab46 minutes ago
-
Steps affot to promote religious harmony: RPO Alpa56 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding construction of park by ITP56 minutes ago
-
CM meets Railways Minister, discusses development initiatives56 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed nationwide to honour Pakistan Armed Forces1 hour ago
-
IHC allows to amend petition regarding Dr. Aafia's release1 hour ago
-
PMA pays tribute to sacrifices made in nation's defense1 hour ago
-
Tribute paid to Pakistan armed forces on success of operation Bunyan ul Marsoos during solidarity ra ..1 hour ago