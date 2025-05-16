ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riots cases until June 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases related to the May 9 riots until June 23.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

However, Fawad's counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day.

Subsequently, the court allowed the exemption application and extended Fawad Chaudhry's interim bail until June 23. The court further directed Fawad Chaudhry's counsel to present arguments on the bail applications at the next hearing, as the investigation in the cases had been completed.

The former minister had secured interim bail in five cases related to the May 9 riots, including three cases concerning the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House.