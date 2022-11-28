UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Imran Khan's Bail

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 10:27 PM

ATC extends Imran Khan's bail

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI's Chief Imran Khan in two cases pertaining to protests and interfering in the official procedure after the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI's Chief Imran Khan in two cases pertaining to protests and interfering in the official procedure after the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding scam.

The court extended the post arrest bail of the former prime minister in two cases till December 9, and December 17, respectively. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail cases in two FIRs.

At the outset of the hearing, Dr. Baber Awan submitted medical report of PTI head to the judge and said that he couldn't appear before the court due to medical reasons.

The court asked that why Imran Khan couldn't appear when he had already attended the public gathering in Rawalpindi. Baber Awan said that the helicopter of his client was not permitted to land in Islamabad.

The court, however, extended the interim bail of Imran Khan and adjourned the case. The secretariat police station Islamabad had registered two FIRs against Imran Khan with regard to the protest and interfere in the official work after the decision of ECP.

