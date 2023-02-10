ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till February 15 in a case pertaining to the protest outside the building of Election Commission of Pakistan in violation of Section 144.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas also granted one time exemption from appearance to Imran Khan, with the observation that the court would issue an appropriate order if the PTI chairman failed to appear on next date of hearing.

Earlier, Imran Khan's lawyer pleaded that his client was unable to attend the proceedings on medical reasons and submitted his medical report. He prayed the court to grant PTI's chief a one time exemption from appearance.