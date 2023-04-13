UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Imran Khan's Interim Bail In Two Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail in two cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till May 4 in two cases.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the hearing on bail petitions of Imran Khan in three cases.

At the start of the proceedings, the head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe 10 cases against PTI leadership, informed the court that the arrest of the PTI chief was not required in a case, registered under the charges of ransacking and setting the state properties ablaze.

At this, Imran Khan's counsel withdrew the bail petition of his client in the matter. He further requested the court to mark the attendance of his client through video link in other two cases in view of the security threats.

To a court query, the prosecutor argued that he was not aware of the threats, and the police could inform about it.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the plea to mark the attendance of Imran Khan through video link.

Later, the court allowed the plea and attendance of the PTI chief was marked through video link.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till May 4 in two cases, besides dismissing his bail petition as withdrawn in the third case.

The court also extended the interim bail of PTI leaders, Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry till May 4.

Racecourse Police had registered the cases against the PTI chief and other party leaders and workers on the charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside party leader's Zaman Park residence. The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Government Of Punjab Vehicles Rashid May Anti Terrorism Court Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

19 minutes ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.