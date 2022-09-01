UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Imran Khan's Interim Bail Till Sept 12

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

Imran Khan who initially did not appear before the court due to security reasons finally turned up before it as the judge observed he wanted to hear the case today and issued summons for the PTI Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended till September 12 the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the terrorism case.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan passed the order with directions to Imran Khan to submit Rs 100,000 as surety bond.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan was due before the court after he was summoned in the said case as he had been on interim bail till September 1 (today). But he did not appear before the court earlier today while Babar Awan represented h before the court, saying that his client’s life was under threat, hence he did not appear before the court. He maintained that Islamabad police issued a threat alert about a possible attack on Imran Khan.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to grant interim bail to his client.

At this, the court remarked that only those who come to court get bail. There is no such example that a suspected is granted bail without appearing in court, the judge stated.

Meanwhile, Babar Awan filed a written application in the court seeking interim bail for Imran Khan. He told the court that four more charges have been added to the FIR.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to grant bail to Khan in the new clauses as well.

Moving on to the prosecutor, the ATC judge noted that Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 (7-ATA) is added to the FIR only when a crime is committed.

“You have to prove which Kalashnikov was used in the attack and the attack was carried out by wearing which suicide jacket,” asked the judge.

The judge remarked that he would hear the arguments on the bail plea today.

At this, the prosecutor said that bring the suspect to the court first then they will start arguments.

The court, however, summoned Khan and took a break till 12 noon and resumed hearing as the suspect appeared before him..

Awan said his client has appeared before the court in compliance of the orders and argued, “Has Imran Khan given life threats to anybody? Has he ordered anybody to set anything on fire?”.

He said that no crime has been committed and the case only a politically motivated.

The counsel asked the court to extend bail of his client.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC extended Imran Khan's bail till Sept 12.

