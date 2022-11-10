An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended PTI chief Imran Khan's interim bail till November 21 in connection with the terrorism case registered against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended PTI chief Imran Khan's interim bail till November 21 in connection with the terrorism case registered against him.

The court of Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the case of protest demonstration.

During the bail application hearing in the case registered at Sangjani police station, Babar Awan, advocate, appeared in the court and filed a request for exemption from Imran Khan's attendance, saying that Imran Khan was medically unfit and could not appear.

The court approved the request and adjourned the hearing till November 21.