UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Imran's Interim Bail Till November 21

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 09:32 PM

ATC extends Imran's interim bail till November 21

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended PTI chief Imran Khan's interim bail till November 21 in connection with the terrorism case registered against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended PTI chief Imran Khan's interim bail till November 21 in connection with the terrorism case registered against him.

The court of Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the case of protest demonstration.

During the bail application hearing in the case registered at Sangjani police station, Babar Awan, advocate, appeared in the court and filed a request for exemption from Imran Khan's attendance, saying that Imran Khan was medically unfit and could not appear.

The court approved the request and adjourned the hearing till November 21.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Babar Awan Police Station November From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Speakers call for dealing with climate change effe ..

Speakers call for dealing with climate change effectively

4 minutes ago
 Any aggression against Pakistan would be responded ..

Any aggression against Pakistan would be responded in the same coin; President ..

4 minutes ago
 Parliament, a top institution of country: Raja Pe ..

Parliament, a top institution of country: Raja Pervez

6 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi to Have In-Depth Talk to Better Understa ..

Biden, Xi to Have In-Depth Talk to Better Understand One Another's Priorities- U ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden, China's Xi to Meet on Nov. 14 in Bali for T ..

Biden, China's Xi to Meet on Nov. 14 in Bali for Talks on Range of Issues - Whit ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi To Discuss Russian Operation In Ukraine, ..

Biden, Xi To Discuss Russian Operation In Ukraine, N. Korean Provocations - US O ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.