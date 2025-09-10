ATC Extends Interim Bail For Aleema Khanum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi extended the interim bail of Aleema Khanum, sister of the former Chairman of PTI, until September 18 in a case related to the violent protest on November 26 at Sadiqabad Police Station
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi extended the interim bail of Aleema Khanum, sister of the former Chairman of PTI, until September 18 in a case related to the violent protest on November 26 at Sadiqabad Police Station.
According to the details, Aleema Khanum appeared in court with her lawyer, and the court adjourned the hearing without any proceedings, directing the lawyers of both parties to present arguments on the bail application on the next date.
The interim bail was also extended.
Recent Stories
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summ ..
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime
CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives
ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum
PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..
ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi47 seconds ago
-
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 4000048 seconds ago
-
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime50 seconds ago
-
ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum51 seconds ago
-
Gilani meets custodian of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani’s shrine41 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in road mishap41 minutes ago
-
Cabinet declares climate, agriculture emergencies: Dr. Tariq Fazal41 minutes ago
-
Auditor General of Pakistan pays farewell call on President41 minutes ago
-
Sindh issues latest river and barrage water flow figures41 minutes ago
-
PSC reviews infrastructure schemes in KP51 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police deployed across city to assist citizens during rains51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan greatly values its brotherly ties with Bahrain: President Zardari51 minutes ago