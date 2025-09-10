ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi extended the interim bail of Aleema Khanum, sister of the former Chairman of PTI, until September 18 in a case related to the violent protest on November 26 at Sadiqabad Police Station.

According to the details, Aleema Khanum appeared in court with her lawyer, and the court adjourned the hearing without any proceedings, directing the lawyers of both parties to present arguments on the bail application on the next date.

The interim bail was also extended.