ATC Extends Interim Bail Of 32 PTI Workers In Jinnah House Attack Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of 32 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) until November 12 in the Jinnah House attack case
The court, while extending the bail, directed the accused workers to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.
The ATC duty judge conducted proceedings on pre-arrest interim bail petitions filed by the accused. The workers appeared in court, marking their attendance following the expiry of their previous interim bail.
The workers, including Zark Khan, Gul Zaman, Usman Naveed, Mian Ahmad Rehman, Taimur Majeed, Shahbaz Amir, Bina Zeeshan, Raheela Kasur, Saeeda Ayub, Syed Fatima Haider, Rizwana Ghanzafar, Farhana Farooq, and others, had sought bail in connection with the case.
The Sarwar Road police had filed charges against PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in the attack on Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.
