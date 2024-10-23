ATC extends interim bail of 39 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of 39 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) until November 16 in the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of 39 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) until November 16 in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court, while extending the bail, sought arguments from prosecution and defence on the next date of hearing.

The ATC duty judge presided over the hearing of pre-arrest interim bail petitions filed by the accused.

All workers appeared in court, marking their attendance following the expiry of their previous interim bail.

The workers, including Shehrose Khan, Najeed Ullah, Owais Younus, Hayat Ullah, Shah Khalid, Ibrar Zahid, Zeeshan Afzal, Shayan Saeed, and Usman Saleem, had sought bail in connection with the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in the attack on Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.