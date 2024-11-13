Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of 6 PTI Workers In May-9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

ATC extends interim bail of 6 PTI workers in May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers until December 14 in connection with three cases related to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers until December 14 in connection with three cases related to the May 9 riots.

The ATC judge conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of the accused, who were present in court to mark their attendance.

During the hearing, police requested additional time to complete investigations into the cases.

In response, the court adjourned the hearing until December 14 and directed police to submit a report at the next hearing.

The six accused - Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Asif, Farhanur Rehman, and Raheela Kousar - sought bail in three major cases, which include the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Police Station Shakeel May December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

7 minutes ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

8 minutes ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

16 minutes ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

16 minutes ago
 Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump suppo ..

Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support

16 minutes ago
 Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump ..

Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

16 minutes ago
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption convic ..

Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction

16 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused i ..

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case

23 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commen ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..

23 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

23 minutes ago
 Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost fo ..

Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism

23 minutes ago
 War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as ..

War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan