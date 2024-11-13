ATC Extends Interim Bail Of 6 PTI Workers In May-9 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers until December 14 in connection with three cases related to the May 9 riots.
The ATC judge conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of the accused, who were present in court to mark their attendance.
During the hearing, police requested additional time to complete investigations into the cases.
In response, the court adjourned the hearing until December 14 and directed police to submit a report at the next hearing.
The six accused - Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Asif, Farhanur Rehman, and Raheela Kousar - sought bail in three major cases, which include the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.
