- Home
- Pakistan
- ATC extends interim bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan till Sept 12 in October 5 protest case
ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan Till Sept 12 In October 5 Protest Case
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of the PTI founder, till September 12 in a case pertaining to violence against police during the October 5 protest
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of the PTI founder, till September 12 in a case pertaining to violence against police during the October 5 protest.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on bail applications, wherein both sisters failed to appear before the court upon expiry of their bail.
Their counsel filed an application seeking exemption from appearance for one-day, stating that the sisters were required to appear before the ATC in Islamabad, where arrest warrants had been issued against them.
The court accepted the request and granted exemption from appearance for one-day.
The case was registered by Shafiqabad Police, alleging that the PTI leadership incited party workers to resort to violence against police during the October 5 protest.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people10 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan10 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision10 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills40 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik40 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations50 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship50 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career50 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago
-
15 held for overcharging1 hour ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan1 hour ago