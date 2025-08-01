Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan Till Sept 12 In October 5 Protest Case

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of the PTI founder, till September 12 in a case pertaining to violence against police during the October 5 protest

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on bail applications, wherein both sisters failed to appear before the court upon expiry of their bail.

Their counsel filed an application seeking exemption from appearance for one-day, stating that the sisters were required to appear before the ATC in Islamabad, where arrest warrants had been issued against them.

The court accepted the request and granted exemption from appearance for one-day.

The case was registered by Shafiqabad Police, alleging that the PTI leadership incited party workers to resort to violence against police during the October 5 protest.

