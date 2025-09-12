ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khan in protest case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founder, until October 12 in a case related to violence against police during the October 5, 2024 protest.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the bail applications.

Upon expiry of their earlier bail, both sisters failed to appear before the court. Their counsel, however, submitted an application seeking a one-day exemption, citing their required appearance before the court in Islamabad.

The court accepted the plea and granted them exemption from personal appearance.

The case, registered by Shafiqabad Police, accuses PTI leadership of inciting party workers to attack police during the protest.