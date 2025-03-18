ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Aleema, Uzma Until April 8
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, until April 8 in a case related to the October 5 protest.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing on the pre-arrest bail petitions of the two sisters.
Both appeared in court and marked their attendance.
The proceedings were adjourned until April 8 after the police failed to present the case record. The court directed the police to submit the required documents at the next hearing.
The case was registered by the Shafiqabad police against PTI leaders and workers on charges of inciting anarchy and disrupting law and order following the party’s protest call on October 5, 2024.
