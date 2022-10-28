UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI's leaders including Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz Awan in FIR pertaining under section 144 and interfering into the official affairs.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the pre-arrest bail petition of PTI leaders.

The court also granted one-time exemption from hearing to Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Senator Faisal Javed.

The court sought arguments from the respondents while extending the interim bail till November 7.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar November FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: M ..

Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: Multan, Karachi teams win openi ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch ..

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passes away

51 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to ste ..

Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to step down after losing to Zimbabw ..

1 hour ago
 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.