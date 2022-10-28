ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI's leaders including Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz Awan in FIR pertaining under section 144 and interfering into the official affairs.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the pre-arrest bail petition of PTI leaders.

The court also granted one-time exemption from hearing to Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Senator Faisal Javed.

The court sought arguments from the respondents while extending the interim bail till November 7.