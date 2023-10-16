An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar till October 31 in 7 cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar till October 31 in 7 cases related to May-9 violence.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the former minister.

During the proceedings, the police did not produce the record of the cases. The court was informed that the record had been deposited in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

At this, the court extended the interim bail till October 31 and sought record on the next date of hearing.

Asad Umar also appeared during the proceedings and marked his attendance.

The former minister had obtained the interim bail in seven cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till October 31 in 4 cases related to May-9 violence.

The court extended the interim bail after the police submitted that the record of cases had been deposited with the LHC.

Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan appeared during the proceedings and marked their attendance. Both the sisters had obtained bail in 4 cases including attack on Jinnah House and torching a container at Kalma Chowk.