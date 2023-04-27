ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, others till May 6

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Asad Umar, Yasmin Rashid, Zubair Niazi, Hasaan Niazi and others, till May 6 in a case registered for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Asad Umar, Yasmin Rashid, Zubair Niazi, Hasaan Niazi and others, till May 6 in a case registered for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petitions of the PTI leaders, who also appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance.

Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe cases against PTI leadership and workers, head Aftab Phularwan appeared before the court and apprised about progress in investigations. He submitted that investigations were in process but Farrukh Habib and Mussarat Jamshed Cheema had not joined the investigations, in response to a court query.

At this, Farrukh Habib's counsel submitted that the statement of his client had been submitted.

Mussarat's counsel submitted that his client had challenged the JIT in the Lahore High Court.

However, the court observed that it was mandatory to join the investigations process, questioning how interim bails could be confirmed if the accused did not join the investigations.

The court ordered Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and Farrukh Habib to join the investigations process today. The court adjourned further proceedings till May 6 and extended interim bails of the PTI leaders.

The Race Course police had registered the case against the PTI leaders and workers under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.