ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till 27th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former secretary general Asad Umar till June 27 in a case of attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots.

The court ordered Asad Umar to join the investigation and also sought an investigation report from police, on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest bail petition of former secretary general of PTI.

During the proceedings, Asad Umar also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.