ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar Till Dec 7 In May-9 Cases
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar until December 7 in three cases related to the May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar until December 7 in three cases related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of the former minister.
During the proceedings, Asad Umar did not appear upon the expiry of his interim bail.
However, his counsel submitted an application requesting the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. He stated that Asad Umar was in Islamabad to attend hearings for cases registered against him.
Subsequently, the court allowed the application and extended Asad Umar's interim bail until December 7.
Asad Umar had approached the court for bail in cases involving the attack on Jinnah House, the attack on Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..7 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 77 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes7 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables13 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched13 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties13 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits13 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week18 minutes ago
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being18 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..18 minutes ago