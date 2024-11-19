Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar Till Dec 7 In May-9 Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar until December 7 in three cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of the former minister.

During the proceedings, Asad Umar did not appear upon the expiry of his interim bail.

However, his counsel submitted an application requesting the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. He stated that Asad Umar was in Islamabad to attend hearings for cases registered against him.

Subsequently, the court allowed the application and extended Asad Umar's interim bail until December 7.

Asad Umar had approached the court for bail in cases involving the attack on Jinnah House, the attack on Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.

