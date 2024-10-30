ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar Till Nov 19
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 08:55 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar until November 19 in cases related to the May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar until November 19 in cases related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of the former minister.
During the proceedings, in response to a court query, Asad Umar's counsel submitted that his client had joined the investigation, adding that he also appeared before the joint investigation team, and video footage was available in this regard.
However, a police officer informed the court that the investigating officers concerned were not present in the court.
He further submitted that Asad Umar had not joined the investigation yet.
At this, Asad Umar's counsel argued that the interim bail had been pending for the past 14 months, whereas his client had appeared three times.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing until November 19 and extended the interim bail of Asad Umar, also summoning the DSP Legal to appear in person on the next date of hearing.
Asad Umar had approached the court for bail in cases related to the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric
DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30
3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year
IGP Punjab meets police employees, families
3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA27 seconds ago
-
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements23 minutes ago
-
DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 302 hours ago
-
3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year2 hours ago
-
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl2 hours ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA2 hours ago
-
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year1 hour ago
-
IGP Punjab meets police employees, families1 hour ago
-
3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA1 hour ago
-
Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference1 hour ago
-
IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand1 hour ago
-
IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success1 hour ago