ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar Till Nov 19

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 08:55 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar until November 19 in cases related to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar until November 19 in cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of the former minister.

During the proceedings, in response to a court query, Asad Umar's counsel submitted that his client had joined the investigation, adding that he also appeared before the joint investigation team, and video footage was available in this regard.

However, a police officer informed the court that the investigating officers concerned were not present in the court.

He further submitted that Asad Umar had not joined the investigation yet.

At this, Asad Umar's counsel argued that the interim bail had been pending for the past 14 months, whereas his client had appeared three times.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing until November 19 and extended the interim bail of Asad Umar, also summoning the DSP Legal to appear in person on the next date of hearing.

Asad Umar had approached the court for bail in cases related to the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.

