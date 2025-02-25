ATC extends interim bail of Azam Swati till Mar 11 in May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati until March 11 in five May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati until March 11 in five May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of Azam Khan Swati, who also appeared in court upon the expiry of his interim bail.

During the proceedings, a DSP (Legal) informed the court that investigations had not yet been concluded regarding the PTI leader's involvement in the Jinnah House attack case.

At this, the court observed that, according to the record, the investigations had been completed and questioned the absence of the investigating officer.

In response, the DSP (Legal) assured the court that the investigating officer would appear at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until March 11 and ordered the presentation of the Jinnah House attack case record at the next session. The court also directed Azam Khan Swati to join the investigation before March 11.