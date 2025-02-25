Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Azam Swati Till Mar 11 In May-9 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:17 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Azam Swati till Mar 11 in May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati until March 11 in five May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati until March 11 in five May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of Azam Khan Swati, who also appeared in court upon the expiry of his interim bail.

During the proceedings, a DSP (Legal) informed the court that investigations had not yet been concluded regarding the PTI leader's involvement in the Jinnah House attack case.

At this, the court observed that, according to the record, the investigations had been completed and questioned the absence of the investigating officer.

In response, the DSP (Legal) assured the court that the investigating officer would appear at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until March 11 and ordered the presentation of the Jinnah House attack case record at the next session. The court also directed Azam Khan Swati to join the investigation before March 11.

Recent Stories

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, te ..

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps

6 minutes ago
 Rabbani seeks regional languages as national langu ..

Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages

6 minutes ago
 Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridg ..

Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two human traffickers

FIA arrests two human traffickers

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights ..

Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha industry playing great role in national d ..

Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil

2 minutes ago
SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant ..

SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant companies to enhance financia ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

51 minutes ago
 Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' he ..

Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' held at PAL

2 minutes ago
 Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography A ..

Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced

1 hour ago
 Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma ..

Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, b ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian ..

UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan