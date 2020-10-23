ATC extends interim bail of Capt Safdar, others in NAB office clash case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others till October 26 in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others till October 26 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others appeared before the court.

The counsel for Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Safdar and other accused concluded their arguments during the proceedings on Friday. The court adjourned the further hearing till October 26 and sought arguments from counsel of the remaining accused. The court also allowed an application filed on behalf of Rana Sanaullah for a one-time exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted police officials with stones and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB offices. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protestors.